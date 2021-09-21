Tamannaah Bhatia in Rs 95K Beige Wrap Dress Looks Sensuous, Take a Look

Actor Tamannaah Bhatia loves to experiment when it comes to her sartorial choices. Her wardrobe has a mix of everything, be it a chic party outfit or a festive ready outfit, Tamannaah never fails to impress. For her recent photoshoot, Tamannaah wore beige-coloured dress from the shelves of the international label MAË PARIS. She looks charming!Also Read - Nora Fatehi Exudes Hotness in Orange Bikini Worth Rs 7,365- You Like?

Tamannaah’s sexy and sensual dress leaves a bewitching aura on its path. The integrated lightweight suit jacket features structured shoulders, a wide point collar, and long cuffed sleeves. The waist is tightened by a multitude of lycra pleats highlighting it by hugging the bust, with the pleating that continues sideways on the skirt, sculpting the hips and giving pleasant freedom of movement due to its material. Also Read - Priyanka Chopra Jonas Turned NYC Airport into Her Runway in Rs 3 Lakh Dior Leopard Print Hoodie

Check out her pictures here:

If you wish to give power dressing an impressive twist, then Tamannaah’s beige dress will do the trick. She paired her dress with bottle-green heels and gold hoops. For the glam, Tamannaah opted for pink eyeshadow and pink lips, dramatic winged eyeliner. She tied her hair in a messy bun.

What’s the price of Tamannaah’s outfit?

If you want to add this glam outfit to your wardrobe, then you can find it at Mae Paris’ website by the name of Fatal dress. It is priced at 1,095 Euros, which is approximately Rs 94,593.

Tamannaah is one of the most popular names in Tollywood, Kollywood, and Bollywood.

What are your thoughts on her look?