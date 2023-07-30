Home

Tamannaah Bhatia Leaves The Internet Gasping For Air in Hot Red Saree Gown With Thigh-High Slit, Pics

Tamannaah Bhatia's red hot saree by Falguni Shane Peacock made a stellar statement at the audio launch of Jailer - See her latest photos from the event!

Tamannaah Bhatia often grabs the headline for her experimental fashion choices. After impressing everyone with her appearance in Lust Stories 2, the glamourous star is painting the town red with her red hot look. Tamannaah Bhatia shared photos from the audio launch of Jailer and her fans cannot keep calm. The actor wore a beautiful red-coloured pre-draped saree by Falguni Shane Peacock at the event. She looked every bit gorgeous in her latest photos on Instagram. The caption on her post read, “Jailer audio launch! ❤️‍🔥❤️‍🔥❤️‍🔥 PS: Trust @falgunishanepeacockindia to always make you feel your glamorous best! 💥 (sic).”

Tamannaah Bhatia’s red saree gown is embellished with border tassels, elaborate beading, and sparkling sequin embellishments. The pre-draped dress has a floor-length train, a mermaid form that hugs her svelte figure, a sheer overlay, a thigh-high front slit, and a pleated pallu. Tamannaah Bhatia paired the sexy saree gown with a bralette-style blouse that had three embellished straps, sparkly sequin accents, beaded tassels on the hem, a bustier-styled front, and a plunging sweetheart neckline.

Tamannaah Bhatia Oozes Oomph in Latest Photos:

Tamannaah Bhatia completed her glamorous appearance with gold stilettoes and golden drop earrings. She elevated her look with winged eyeliner, delicate eye makeup, darker brows, mascara on the lashes, light contouring, highlighter, and nude pink lip, with a glowy makeup base. Her entire look was completed with her wavy locks styled with a classic side part and some tousling.

Tamannaah Bhatia in a red saree created an outfit for every lady who enjoys trying new things that combined the elegance of traditional and a hint of contemporary styling. She impressed her fans, followers and fashion critics with her glamorous six yards.

If you liked Tamannaah Bhatia’s look for the trailer launch of Jailer, you might want to add the pre-draped red-coloured saree to your Indian wardrobe for weddings and other big festivities.

