Actor Tamannah Bhatia is a workaholic! Don’t believe the actor who recently recovered from the coronavirus has already resumed work, endorsements and she is also walking on runways for fashion shows. The actor shared a vibrant picture of herself wearing a gorgeous yellow plaid dress by label Pink Porcupines. Also Read - Hair Care: Try These 6 Haircare Regime for Winters

Tamannaah captioned the post, “She looked daisy safe but smelled rose wild. -Wyatt. Just fell in love with this dress by Pink Porcupines.” Also Read - Study Identifies Molecular Link Between Meat Diet, Cancer Risk

The actor donned the dress for a smartphone endorsement, her plaid dress featured ruffles and bishop sleeves. She sported dewy makeup to go with the look and hair in soft curls. Also Read - Lakme Fashion Week: Amit Wadhwa Showcased A Diverse Beauty of Fabrics

https://www.instagram.com/p/CGwjxG1hDK1/?utm_source=ig_embed

The South’s popular actor tested positive for coronavirus almost a month ago while she was in Hyderabad shooting for a project when she started showing symptoms. As per the reports, Bhatia was admitted to a private hospital in Hyderabad for further treatment.

Tamannaah took to Instagram to share a health update. She wrote, “Although my team and I have been very disciplined on set, I unfortunately succumbed to a mild fever last week. After undertaking the mandatory tests, I was diagnosed as COVID-19 positive. I admitted myself into a private hospital in Hyderabad to mitigate adverse health outcomes and after being under the care of expert medical professionals I am now being discharged. It has been a strenuous week but I feel relatively well. I am optimistic that I will recover fully from this health peril which is distressing so many people around the world. For the present, I will be self-isolating as advised. A big virtual hug to everyone for their love, concern and positivity. Stay safe, stay healthy, stay well!”

https://www.instagram.com/p/CF9xvIwBJ5C/?utm_source=ig_embed

On the work front, Tamannaah is working on Sampath Nandi’s sports drama ‘Seetimaar’, Telugu remake of Kannada hit Love Mocktail ‘Gurthunda Seethakalam’ and her Tamil web debut “The November Story.” She is awaiting the release of her romantic Bollywood drama “Bole Chudiyan” opposite Nawazuddin Siddiqui.

What are your thoughts on Tamannaah’s dress?