Actor Tamannaah Bhatia is on a promotional spree for her upcoming Telugu film titled ‘Gurthunda Seethakalam’. At the launch, Tamannaah made heads turn in her direction as she looked drop-dead gorgeous in a balloon sleeve red tiered frill dress from the label Zwaan. She looked resplendent in that outfit! Also Read - Samantha Akkineni Looks Fierce In A Bandhani Blue Printed Wrap Dress, Spells Supermodel Vibes

Tamannaah’s Red Plisse Tiered Dress is from Zwaan’s Silver lining collection. It features crystal pleats used in the form of tiers to add flamboyance to the striking red look. The puffed sleeves bring a tad of drama making this number hard-to-miss. Also Read - Vidya Balan Is An Epitome Of Grace And Elegance In A Red Cotton Saree By Suta Worth Rs 2K

Tamannaah opted for a sleek hairstyle and she accessorised her look with just gold and diamond statement earrings. She completed her look with a pair of high heels. She wrote, “About last night at the official press meet of my upcoming Telugu film titled ‘Gurthunda Seethakalam’. It is the remake of ‘Love Mocktail’ 😊” Also Read - Shehnaaz Gill Is A Glam Doll In Rocky Star’s Floral Dress Worth Rs 17K, Fans Can’t Stop Drooling

The film will also feature actor Satya Dev and will be directed and produced by Nagshekar Rachaiah. The actor shared her pictures in her latest outfit on Instagram for her fans.

Check out Tamannaah’s posts:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tamannaah Bhatia (@tamannaahspeaks)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tamannaah Bhatia (@tamannaahspeaks)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tamannaah Bhatia (@tamannaahspeaks)

If you love this look of Tamannaah and want to add this to your wardrobe, then you are in luck. The Red Plisse Tiered Dress is available online at the Zwaan website for buying and is worth Rs 20,999. This dress is a head turner for sure and can be worn for your next cocktail night or New Year’s Eve.

On the work front, Tamannaah will also star in the upcoming movie Seetimaarr, in which she will portray the role of a Kabaddi coach. She will be seen in Andhadhun Telugu remake, in which she will essay the role of Tabu.

What are your thoughts on Tamannaah’s look? Yay or Nay?