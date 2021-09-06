Looking for a statement-worthy outfit for your next outing with your girlfriends? Then actor Tamannaah Bhatia’s latest look in the three-piece green outfit is a perfect pick for you. The Baahubali actor looks like a dream in a green bralette and matching pants. Tamannaah’s outfit is from the label Papa Don’t Peach by Shubika. The actor shared her pictures from latest photoshoot, with the caption, “More daily greens💚” (sic)Also Read - ‘Her Top Ran Out of Material,’ Urfi Javed Gets Trolled For Wearing a Strange Crop Top at Airport

Tamannah who enjoys 14.4 million followers on Instagram often shares gorgeous pictures of herself, decked up in stylish outfits. Her green outfit featured a three-piece set in ombre taffeta with detachable sleeve, bralette and pants embellished in 3D embroidery with metallic accents, colorful sequins, pearls, and beads. Also Read - Nora Fatehi Means Serious Business in a Black Peplum And Pants Worth Rs 92K

Check out Tamannaah’s pictures here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tamannaah Bhatia (@tamannaahspeaks)

What’s the price of Tamannaah’s Dress?

If you are in love with Tamannaah’s three-piece set and wish to add it to your wardrobe, then you are in luck! The outfit is worth Rs 56,000 and is available on Papa Don’t Preach official website for buying. Also Read - Alia Bhatt is Casual Chic in Rs 1.5K Pink Crop Top And Blue Jeans

For the glam, Tamannaah opted for minimal makeup. She went for peach eyeshadow and lipstick. She left her hair open in soft curls and accessorised her look with statements green-coloured rings.

On the work front, Tamannaah will be next seen in Maestro, a Telugu remake of the Bollywood film Andhadhun. She will also feature in the film Seetimaar.

What are your thoughts on Tamannaah’s look? Yay or Nay?