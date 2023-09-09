Home

Tamannaah Bhatia Makes a Stellar Appearance in Mock-Neck Dress With Sexy Backless Detailing- Check Price!

For the award night, Tamannaah Bhatia made heads turn in stunning mock-neck backless gown. Check her latest pics!

Tammanha Bhatia is an absolute fashionista. Be it casual candid appearances, or glamorous red-carpet appearances, the actress never fails to impress fans with her top-notch looks. Well, last night too, she made several heads turn in a sequin purple gown at an award function. She also uploaded some tempting pictures in the similar outfit on her Instagram. In case you haven’t seen her recent look yet, then scroll down now.

For the occasion, Tammanha was seen adorning a ravishing sequin gown, featuring a mock-neck, shimmery detailing and an exposed swoop-low back that gave her a sensuous look. The Lust Stories actress completed her attire with short wavy curls, purple heels, multiple rings and a diamond neckpiece with a golden cross locket. She maintained an air of sophistication, wearing subtle yet smokey eyeshadow, beaming highlighter, perfect brows, mascara on the lashes, nude lip shade, blushed cheeks and sharp contour. She struck some amazing poses for the gram and captioned it, “GQ Best Dressed 2023 💜💜💜 @gqindia.”

Tamannaah Bhatia Leaves Internet Gasping For Air in Stunning Sequin Gown

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tamannaah Bhatia (@tamannaahspeaks)

Outfit Price

Loved Tamannaah’s backless gown? Well, we have found the price of the outfit for you guys. The ensemble is from the website LaQuan Smith with a hefty price tag of Rs 1,27,347. In case your pocket allows, grab this piece to rock any party look.

Apart from her glamourous outfit, the actress stole the limelight with her Bf Vijay Varma, posing for the paparazzi. The hot-looking duo left the internet swooned with their cute chemistry. Also, she was seen capturing her BF with her phone when the actor was posing for the cameras. Fans loved this aww moment of the couple and called Tammanha the sweetest GF and whatnot.

Tamannaah Bhatia Clicks Picture of BF Vijay Varma

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani)

Your thoughts on Tamannaah Bhatia’s Latest Look? Tell us in the comments

