If you love all things shimmery and glitzy, then Tamannaah Bhatia’s Icy Blue shimmery dress is a perfect pick for you. Tamannaah Bhatia for an event opted for this gorgeous sequin midi dress from Saffron Boutique that featured ruffled details, sequined crepe with short sleeves. She took her style a notch higher by opting for strappy nude Steve Madden heels. For the makeup, Tamannaah nailed bronze-toned eye makeup, she skipped accessories. Also Read - Katrina Kaif Oozes Sunshine in a Rainbow Swimsuit While She Poses With Serene Landscape in The Backdrop

Tamannaah looks gorgeous in this sequin dress. With the festive season going on, this outfit can add that jazzy element to your wardrobe. You can be a head-turner for a card’s night or a pre-Diwali bash. Also Read - Janhvi Kapoor Is An Epitome Of Grace And Beauty In Her New Pictures, Channels Retro Vibes

The stunning Kiara sequin midi dress is worth AED 1700 which is approximately Rs 34,341.79 and is available online for buying at the Saffron Boutique website. Also Read - Elli AvrRam Paints the Town Copper Red In Her Latest Pictures

Tamannaah loves sequin and shimmery outfits. Don’t believe us? Well, for another occasion Tamannaah wore a metallic sequin dress that had a fringed hemline. Her outfit is perfect for a night out with friends. She wore this outfit with such sass and charm.

Tamannaah shared a vibrant picture of herself wearing a gorgeous yellow plaid dress by label Pink Porcupines. Her plaid dress featured ruffles and bishop sleeves. She sported dewy makeup to go with the look and hair in soft curls.

Which look do you love the most?