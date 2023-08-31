Home

Tamannaah Bhatia Soaks Up The Sun And Sand in Sexy Beachwear in Maldives – See Hot Pics

Tamannaah Bhatia dropped her sexy photos from her exotic beach vacay in the Maldives. The 'Jailer' star added rainbow emojis alongside her unseen pics on Instagram - Check here!

Tamannaah Bhatia is currently having the time of her life in Maldives. The actress is busy soaking in the sun by the beach and enjoying that rainbow over the sea. She just dropped her mesmerising, happy pictures from her exotic beach vacations on social media. The ‘Jailer‘ actress captioned her photos with just rainbow emojis. In the first picture, Tamannaah Bhatia stood on the beach in pink beachwear against the backdrop of a rainbow. The next picture saw her playing with sand with her beach accessories including uber-cool sunglasses, a bracelet and multilayered necklaces. The following picture was a closeup shot of Tamannaah Bhatia soaking in the sun. In the third last frame, she enjoyed her fancy breakfast amid greenery. She explored her goofy side as she wore a giant hat that read – ‘Off Duty’ on it. In the last slide, Tamannaah Bhatia relaxed on a hammock in a printed yellow shirt and denim shorts.

Tamannaah Bhatia Drops Unseen Beach Pics From The Maldives Vacation:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tamannaah Bhatia (@tamannaahspeaks)

Tamannaah Bhatia’s fans swamped the comment section. They showered her beach post with immense love and appreciation. Most of her fans dropped heart-eye and fire emojis in the comment section. One of the users wrote, “Ohh,,My all time crush 😍😍Love you Bhatia jii 😍😍 (sic).” Another user wrote, “When she’s literally shining brighter than the sky.” The third user wrote, “Looks like ’AKHRI’ Sach ke baad ka ’PEHLA’ vacation 😂❤️ @tamannaahspeaks … Please enjoy and have fun 🧿 (sic).” The fourth user wrote, “Love that hat ! Much needed 😁 (sic).”

Tamannaah Bhatia’s followers also tagged her actor beau Vijay Varma in the comment section and lauded him for such beautiful clicks. What are your thoughts?

On the work front, Tamannaah Bhatia had a fantastic year. She was recently seen in Disney Hotstar’s Aakhri Sach. In addition, she appeared with Rajinikanth in ‘Jailer’ and Chiranjeevi’s film ‘Bhola Shankar.’ This year, she also appeared in the Netflix anthology film Lust Stories 2 and the Amazon Prime Video series Jee Karda.

