Tamannaah Bhatia’s Homemade Face Mask is a Weekend Treat For The Ultimate Glowing Skin- WATCH

Pamper your skin this weekend with Tamannaah Bhatia's exclusive DIY face pack. It consists of all-natural ingredients and can help you achieve the diva-like glow.

Tamannaah Bhatia has always sworn by a set of best beauty hacks to keep her skin supple and her complexion glowing. Her skin has barely any blemishes and always looks plump, hydrated and healthy. Well, genetics isn’t the sole factor here! Her consistent healthy routine also plays a significant role. So, today, we will reveal what goes behind the Bahaubali actress’s radiant skin routine. Here’s a DIY face mask that she adheres to and it may be suitable for you too. Scroll down to watch!

In a video shared on Instagram, Tamannaah Bhatia revealed her go-to homemade face scrub that helps clear her pores and leaves her skin squeaky clean. She suggests using “Raw or organic ingredients if you wish for your skin to truly benefit from these remedies.” The actress suggests mixing a spoonful of sandalwood powder and some ground coffee with honey. If you have a dry skin type, you can always add in more honey and adjust the scrub to cater to your skin’s needs. Scrub for a few minutes and not any longer to avoid irritation or redness. Leave it for 10 minutes and then wash it off.

If you want to check for any possible allergic reactions to any of these ingredients, always remember to do a patch test before. Tamannaah Bhatia’s beauty diaries leave behind a trail of healthy skin goals. She swears by an all-organic skin care routine that you can experiment it too. So, try this DIY skincare recipe this weekend and let us know did you like it or not?

You can watch the full video here:

