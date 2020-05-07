Tamannaah Bhatia’s Home Workout: It is quite easy to fall into negative space during the lockdown. Being caged in our houses can bring boredom and a lack of interest in doing things that keep our body fit and fine. Lockdown owing to coronavirus pandemic has taken a toll on many people’s fitness. One of the most common excuse that we here is not having workout equipments at home. Also Read - Is Tamannaah Bhatia Marrying Pakistani Cricketer Abdul Razzaq? Here’s The Truth

Well, you actually do not need any equipment. If you really wish to follow a fitness routine, you just need to follow Tamannaah Bhatia on her Instagram. The lady has found a fun-filled and creative way to workout at home. You just need a few household items and you are all set to do the exercises that you used to do at gym.

Yes, Tammana Bhatia's fitness secret is her dedicated workout routine. You don't believe us? Watch yourself:

After watching this funny workout video, you must have already understood what exactly you require to start working out at home. A bucket, heavy fruits like watermelon and musk melon, and other hefty household items can do the needful.

Working out by holding heavy weight can increase the resistance and improve your muscle strength. It also assists you in maintaining balance and burn more calories. A simple heavy bag, water cans etc. be enough to be used for weight lifting exercise. It can improve your posture and prevent injury.

Benefits of Tamannaah Bhatia’s Bucket Workout

Bucket bent over rows involve your back muscles and improves your endurance and strength of muscles. As a result, you will get a toned body. To work on your abs with the help of this exercise, you need to be cautious about your posture.

Bucket high pulls involve your major muscles including hamstrings, glutes, and back. Indulging in this workout can improve your posture. It is of great importance in current situation as most of the people are working from home and spend a considerable amount of time sitting on a chair or bed. Sitting for a long duration in a single posture can lead to strain in the deltoid muscles.

Bucket front raises help in strengthening your shoulder’s deltoid muscles.

Bucket swing is effective for those with hunched back. Indulging in this exercise can help you strengthen your core muscles and glutes.

Bucket squat to lunge is a full body workout. One thing you should be aware while doing this exercise is to pause in a position and master each motion before going to the next one.