Tamannaah Bhatia’s Intense Shoulder Workout Video Will Inspire You to Hit The Gym on Lazy Monday, Watch

Its shoulder day for actress, Tamannaah Bhatia and she aces the workout like no other. Scroll down to watch!

Tamaannaha Bhatia is a fitness enthusiast. Apart from charming audience with her tremendous acting and she also uses her social media to serve fans ‘fitness goals’. Tamannaah Bhatia’s Instagram is filled with fitness videos and the diva never miss a day without any workout.

On Sunday, Tamaannaha Bhatia shared a video of herself in the gym. In the video, the actress can be seen working out her shoulders and ‘crushing it hard’. Tamaannaha shared the video on one of her Instagram stories and can be seen acing the alternate dumbbell set. The Baahubali actress shared a very funny caption and tagged her fitness coach Mustafa Ahmed ”No points for guessing how I slept after this”. For her workout, Tamaannaha was seen wearing white-tshirt and green cargo pants. The actress pulled her hair into a tight ponytail and kept a no makeup look.

Checkout Tamaannaha Bhatia’s Latest Workout Video

Benefits of Alternate Dumble Press

The alternating dumbbell press is essentially performed (even with some of the most affordable adjustable dumbbells around) by pushing the weight with alternating arms. It is considered one of the best exercise to target the anterior deltoid, or train the shoulders, especially the front portion. The alternating dumbbell press strengthen shoulders, builds muscular strength and tightens the upper chest.

On the professional front, Tamannaah Bhatia was last seen on the big screen in the 2019 release Action, which also starred Vishal Krishna Reddy in the lead role. Her upcoming projects include Bole Chudiya in which she will be seen sharing screen space with Nawazuddin Siddiqui.

What do you guys think of Tamannaah Bhatia’s Latest Workout Video? Tell us in the comments below.

