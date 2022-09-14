Tamannaah Bhatia Blue Bodycon Dress Price: Tamannaah Bhatia is one of the most stylish actors in the industry. The actor is currently awaiting the release of her upcoming film ‘Babli Bouncer‘ and her promo looks have taken over the internet. She has never failed to grab the attention for her sartorial and quirky picks and she did it again! Tamannaah dropped some stunning pictures in a handcrafted graffiti dress on her social media handle.Also Read - Tamannaah Bhatia Exudes Elegance in Ivory Organza Silk Saree Worth Rs 78,000

Tamannaah Bhatia wore a blue bodycon dress with a turtleneck and long sleeves from the clothing label brand HUEMN. The dress had an open back that caressed her curves. The front of the blue graffiti dress had a vibrant front and back panel that was embroidered by hand using countless tiny stitches.

Tamannaah Bhatia shared pictures in her quirky outfit on her Instagram handle and captioned them, "Plan A Plan B-lue," along with the outfit, makeup and other styling details.

TAMANNAH BHATIA TAKES OVER THE INTERNET WITH LATEST PICS

In addition to matching yellow shoes, the actor accessorized with a pair of yellow earrings. To match her attire, she kept a stylish braided hairstyle.

TAMANNAAH BHATIA’S OUTFIT PRICE

Tamannaah wore the graffiti blue bodycon dress in her latest pics. You will be surprised to know that the stunning dress Tamannah cost a pretty penny. According to the official website of huemn, the outfit cost Rs 47, 500.

