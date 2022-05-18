Tamannah Bhatia at Cannes 2022 in Colourful Sari Gown: Actor Tamannah Bhatia is on a fashion spree as she is breaking the internet with her unique fashion statements at Cannes 2022. The actor wore a colourful sari gown at the Cannes Film Festival striking a fine balance between urban and ethnic wear. Tamannah looked drop dead gorgeous and stunning in the fusion style at the Festival de Cannes. Check out this post shared by photographer Viral Bhayani:Also Read - Aishwarya Rai Bachchan at Cannes 2022 is Literally a Walking Phoolon Ka Guldasta in Her Giant Black Dress - See Red Carpet Pics

The actor wore a plisse draped hand embroidered saree with metal pipe which featured yellow and green tones. Tamannah looked alluring in the striped ensemble as she posed for the shutterbugs. Earlier, the actor had posed in a body-hugging Victorian gown. Tamannah along with Deepika Padukone, Pooja Hegde and Urvashi Rautela also participated in the India Pavilion at the 75th Cannes Film Festival.

This year India has been chosen as the Country of Honour at at Marche Du Cinema.

