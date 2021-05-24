Following a healthy lifestyle has become the new normal. With a raging pandemic, the benefits of healthy food and its effect to improve our immune system has caught everyone’s attention. Every day lakhs of people talk about their healthy diets on social media. But eating healthy can be boring at times. With a long preparation time and the same recipes every day we all get tired of the same routine and taste. Also Read - Eid-Ul-Fitr: 6 Recipes to Indulge in And Celebrate This Joyous Festival
We reached out to Yatin Wadkar, Co-founder and Corporate Chef – Angrezi Dhaba, a unique restaurant serving fusion food having multiple outlets across Mumbai for some delicious DIY food recipes for a three-course meal to make at your home to enjoy a complete restaurant feel. Also Read - Good Samaritan: Mumbai Man Arranges Food For 200 Home Isolated COVID Patients
These healthy recipes will lighten up your entire family’s mood and make your mealtime exciting. Also Read - Good News For Train Travelers: IRCTC Resumes Food On Track Service on Train Berths
Let’s teach you how to make some.
Mix Seeds & Berry Max Granola
Mix Seeds & Berry Max Granola
Ingredients:
- 20 gm chia seeds
- 20 gm flax seeds
- 20 gm pumpkin seeds
- 20 gm sunflower seeds
- 10 gm sesame seeds
- 30 gm dried cranberries
- 30 gm dried blueberries
- 25 gm dried blackberries
- 200 gm rolled oats
- 30 ml olive oil
- 70 gm honey
- ¼ tsp fine grain sea salt
- ¼ tsp ground cinnamon
Method
- Dry roast all the seeds and keep them aside.
- In a mixing bowl, add all the ingredients except dried berries and mix well till all the seeds and oats are well coated.
- Spread it evenly on a lightly greased baking sheet and bake at 175 degrees C for 20 to 25 mins, till the mixture is dry.
- Then add dried berries and mix once again and bake it for another 5 mins till mixture is crispy. Let it cool. and then break the big lumps if needed. Store in an air-tight container and use as required.
Creamed Carrot & Turmeric Soup
Creamed Carrot & Turmeric Soup
Ingredients:
- 2 carrots cut into dices
- 1 tsp turmeric
- 1 ½ tbsp butter
- 30 gm chopped celery
- 30 gm chopped celery
- 1 tbsp chopped garlic
- ½ roughly chopped onion
- Salt to taste
- ½ tsp white pepper powder
- 1-2 chopped chillies
- 1 tbsp chopped coriander leaves
- 60 ml fresh cream
- ½ tsp red chilli flakes
- 400 ml vegetable stock
Method:
- In a pan, heat butter and sauté onion till translucent, then add chopped celery, garlic, and green chilies. Cook for another 2 minutes.
- Then add diced carrots and 200 ml water. Boil till carrots are cooked completely and soft. Strain the vegetables and reserve the stock. Let the vegetables cool.
- Then in a food processor, puree the vegetables finely.
- Transfer this puree in a thick bottom pan and add all the remaining ingredients and boil for around 8- 10 minutes, till desired creamy consistency. Serve hot & enjoy.
Pepitas
Pepitas
Ingredients:
- 125 gm pumpkin seeds
- 1 tsp extra virgin olive oil
- ½ tsp garlic powder
- Salt to taste
- ¼ tsp chilli flakes
- 1 tsp sugar powder or 1 tsp honey
- Lime wedge
Method:
- In a pan roast pumpkin seeds till they are lightly browned and a little puffed. Keep aside.
- In a nonstick pan, heat olive oil and then add roasted pumpkin seeds, garlic powder, salt, chilli flakes and powdered sugar. Toss well till seeds are well coated with spices. Remove from the pan and let it cool.
- Serve as a healthy snack with a lime wedge.