Mix Seeds & Berry Max Granola

Ingredients:

20 gm chia seeds

20 gm flax seeds

20 gm pumpkin seeds

20 gm sunflower seeds

10 gm sesame seeds

30 gm dried cranberries

30 gm dried blueberries

25 gm dried blackberries

200 gm rolled oats

30 ml olive oil

70 gm honey

¼ tsp fine grain sea salt

¼ tsp ground cinnamon

Method

Dry roast all the seeds and keep them aside.

In a mixing bowl, add all the ingredients except dried berries and mix well till all the seeds and oats are well coated.

Spread it evenly on a lightly greased baking sheet and bake at 175 degrees C for 20 to 25 mins, till the mixture is dry.

Then add dried berries and mix once again and bake it for another 5 mins till mixture is crispy. Let it cool. and then break the big lumps if needed. Store in an air-tight container and use as required.

Creamed Carrot & Turmeric Soup

Ingredients:

2 carrots cut into dices

1 tsp turmeric

1 ½ tbsp butter

30 gm chopped celery

1 tbsp chopped garlic

½ roughly chopped onion

Salt to taste

½ tsp white pepper powder

1-2 chopped chillies

1 tbsp chopped coriander leaves

60 ml fresh cream

½ tsp red chilli flakes

400 ml vegetable stock

Method:

In a pan, heat butter and sauté onion till translucent, then add chopped celery, garlic, and green chilies. Cook for another 2 minutes.

Then add diced carrots and 200 ml water. Boil till carrots are cooked completely and soft. Strain the vegetables and reserve the stock. Let the vegetables cool.

Then in a food processor, puree the vegetables finely.

Transfer this puree in a thick bottom pan and add all the remaining ingredients and boil for around 8- 10 minutes, till desired creamy consistency. Serve hot & enjoy.

Pepitas

Ingredients:

125 gm pumpkin seeds

1 tsp extra virgin olive oil

½ tsp garlic powder

Salt to taste

¼ tsp chilli flakes

1 tsp sugar powder or 1 tsp honey

Lime wedge

Method: