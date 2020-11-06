Actor Priyanka Chopra Jonas’s red-carpet looks have been the most-talked topics in the past and she never fails to impress with her sartorial choices. She has a high chic taste in fashion, she is a style icon and there have been many instances where she made our jaws drop with her classy style statements on the red carpet. She nails any outfit with grace and flamboyance. However, the actor has revealed that sometimes the red carpet outfits can be a little too uncomfortable under all those sequins and lace. Also Read - Nushrratt Bharuccha's Colour Blocked Saree Look Can Leave You Smitten, Check Out Her Sizzling Pictures Here

In an interview with People magazine, Priyanka shed light on two of the red carpet looks that were too uncomfortable for her. Priyanka who was crowned Miss World in the year 2000 said that her Miss World dress gave her a lot of trouble. "In year 2000, I won Miss World and my dress was taped on to me. By the time I won in the end, I was stressing so much because it was so stressful that the entire tape came off. And the whole time I was doing my walk, I kept my hands like this in a 'namaste'. People thought it was a namaste but it was actually holding my dress up," she revealed.

Spilling the beans about her second dress, Priyanka shared that the red velvet Ralph Lauren number she wore for Met Gala in 2018 felt like it reshaped her ribs. “It was this blood-red, Ralph Lauren, beautiful outfits with a gold hood. But the corset under that thing, I couldn’t breathe! I felt like it reshaped my ribs. So hard to sit during dinner. Obviously couldn’t eat too much that night.”



We feel you, Priyanka! Although, she might have felt the discomfort but nailed the outfits with so much grace and elegance.