Apart from her acting skills, Tara Sutaria is known for her elegance and beauty. The actor's style game rarely seems to disappoint the fashion police. Tara is currently busy with her upcoming film Tadap and has various other big films in her kitty.

Tara Sutaria was recently spotted by Paparazzi at a dubbing studio in Mumbai. She was looking stunning in a chic outfit. The 'Marjaavaan' actor was donning a stylish black coloured crop top. She paired it with gray jeans, matching shoes, a pair of sunglasses, and an attention-worthy designer sling bag from Chanel. Can you guess its exact price? Well, it is Rs. 476558.

Tara Sutaria once again won her fans' hearts owing to her classy sartorial pick. The diva was looking ravishing in the pictures. Her radiant smile was making her look even more charming. Tara was holding a mask too. She took it off to pose for the camera. The 'Student of The Year 2' actor left everyone glued to her pictures as always. What do you think about Tara Sutaria's latest attire? Let us know in the comment section below.

On the work front, Tara Sutaria will be next seen on the silver screen with Sunil Shetty’s son Ahan. She will also be paired again with Tiger Shroff for Heropanti 2.