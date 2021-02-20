Tara Sutaria is just two movies old, but she has managed to carve a niche for herself in the industry with her great on-screen roles and her wardrobe choices. If you have been following Tara on social media, you will know that Tara has a soft corner for Indian ensembles. Be it a heavily embroidered lehenga, a classic white kurta or a saree, Tara’s love for Indian outfits is evident. Also Read - Aditi Rao Hydari, in Rs 38600 Saree-Look, is Both Radiant And Ravishing at Dia Mirza's Wedding

Case in point, for her latest brand endorsement, opted for a breath-taking ivory lehenga by ace designer Anita Dongre. Tara looks resplendent in that stunning lehenga. ‘The lehenga draws you in with its exquisitely detailed hand embroidery with depictions of mystical forests and its ornate blooms created imaginatively using the signature craft of gota patti along with the beautiful embellishments of dori, pearl, zardosi, sequins, and zari all realised by expert hands of master artisans culminating to over a hundred hours of work,’ read the description. Also Read - Hina Khan, in Rs 96,800 Lehenga, Looks Magically Real And That Shade of Purple is oh-so-stunning!

She teamed up her look with a choker, a stunning long necklace with intricate details, a maang tikka, pearl bangles, kundan earrings. She kept the makeup subtle for the photoshoot. Shimmery eye makeup, nude pink lips, eyebrows on fleek and hair tied in a middle-parted bun completed her look. Also Read - Mira Kapoor, in Rs 35000 Chiffon Saree, Gives us Sunny Summer Vibes - See Pics

Tara along with her picture wrote, “A new year brings with it a new chapter as we turn the pages to all things bright and beautiful.. This one is my most sparkling one yet!”

Check out her pictures here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by TARA💫 (@tarasutaria)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by MEAGAN CONCESSIO (@spacemuffin27)



What’s the price of Tara’s ivory lehenga?

If you are eying on Tara’s breathtaking lehenga, then you are in luck. The Eilnaz Lehenga is available online for buying on Anita Dongre’s official website. It is worth Rs 3,10,000.

On the work front, Tara has interesting movies in her kitty. The Student of the year 2 actor will be seen in Milan Lutharia’s Tadap. She has also been roped in for Tiger Shroff starrer Heropanti 2 along with Ek Villain Returns also starring Aditya Roy Kapur, John Abraham and Disha Patani in the lead.

What are your thoughts on Tara’s lehenga?