Actor Tara Sutaria is just a few films old, but she has made a mark in Bollywood with her talent and choice of fashion. The actor has been stepping out in style. Tara’s wardrobe is filled with fun crop tops, distressed denim, a sweatshirt, and flirty dress. For the promotions of her new movie, Tara has given multiple drool-worthy sartorial looks to the fashion police. For the screening of her movie Tadap alongside Ahan Shetty, Tara opted for a sultry black gown which came with a thigh-high slit. She teamed it up with a diamond choker and a bracelet to amp the look.Also Read - KL Rahul-Athiya Shetty Make First Official Appearance as Couple at Tadap Screening - See Pics

Tara looks stunning in that figure-hugging black gown which featured a plunging neckline. She is a vision to behold in that gown, her dress is perfect for a cocktail party. And fashion enthusiasts should take note of how to go minimal with makeup and accessories. Also Read - Nick Jonas To Make His Bollywood Debut Soon? This Is What He Has To Say

Tara’s minimal approach is bookmark-worthy! Tadap’s screening was a starry affair, it was well-attended by the bigwigs of Bollywood, cricket and glamour industry and Tara as usual managed to steal the spotlight. Also Read - Haila, Ye Kaisi Varmala Hai! Singer Shalmali Kholgade Surprises All by Choosing a 'Photo-Mala' For Her In-House Wedding

Check out her look here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani)

Produced by Sajid Nadiadwala and directed by Milan Luthria, Tadap stars Ahan Shetty and Tara Sutaria in lead roles. The movie is scheduled to release on 3rd December 2021.

Tara had us crushing over her look! What are your thoughts?