Bollywood actor Tara Sutaria has won several hearts with her acting skills and now, the diva recently turned heads on the cover of leading bridal magazine Brides. Tara Sutaria wore a graceful yet stunning multicolor short organza draped skirt with a printed jersey top and sheer silk triangular scarf from ace designer Tarun Tahiliani. The Student Of The Year 2 actor is dolled up in exquisite traditional jewelry. Her flowy luscious brown tresses open in soft waves, dewy glowy makeup, and minimal bindi completed the royal look. Also Read - Tara Sutaria Tests Positive For Novel Coronavirus

Tara Sutaria’s ethereal look has won several hearts as she is seen climbing the stairs by picking the gorgeous voluminous lehenga. The photo shared by her shows the backdrop of a bougainvillea in full bloom. You must be thinking to buy this Tarun Tahiliani piece. Let us tell you that it is available on the website and is priced at Rs 74,900 only. The vibrant colour palette gives a true princess feel and adds to the richness of the collection, which is a perfect fit for the royals. Also Read - Guess The Price of Nora Fatehi's Saree From Bigg Boss 14 Grand Finale

Take a look at the gracious lehenga worn by Tara Sutaria:

You can also check out some more photos from the photoshoot:

15 days back, Tara Sutaria had tested positive for COVID-19. She recently wrapped up the shoot of her upcoming film, Tadap, co-starring Ahan Shetty. She has also been roped in for Tiger Shroff starrer Heropanti 2 along with Ek Villain Returns also starring Aditya Roy Kapur, John Abraham and Disha Patani in the lead.