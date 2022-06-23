Bollywood diva, Tara Sutaria is one of the most stylish as well as leading actors of the entertainment industry. Despite her acting abilities, she has also marked her presence with her fabulous looks and impeccable fashion sense. Currently, Tara is promoting her upcoming film Ek Villain Returns with co-star Arjun Kapoor and stoles the show with her magnificent outfit.Also Read - KGF Chapter 2 Maintains a Strong Hold at The Hindi Box Office, Makes Better Than Heropanti 2 And Runway 34 - See Detailed Collection Report

Tara Sutaria was seen exuding hotness in ekat printed mimosa co-ord set. The set comprises of voguish sultry bralette and a pair of matching pants giving perfect boho vibes. The ensemble featured ekat pattern with backless detailing, plunging neckline and straight fit pants. To complete her look, Tara went with chunky accessories including statement jhumkis, silver nose ring and silver bangles that matched with her outfit beautifully. A pair of white heels were chosen to round off the look. For glam picks, the diva went with subtle eyeshadow, sharp contour, dazzling highlighter, light-pink lip shade and glowing skin. Tara styled her silky tresses open in loose ways that made her look stunning. Also Read - Video: Disha Patani, Nawazuddin Siddiqui,Kapil Sharma Glamed The Screening Of Tiger Shroff And Tara Sutaria's Heropanti 2

A look at Tara Sutaria’s Ravishing Ensemble:

Check out the outfit price:

Loved what Tara is wearing? You can add this in your wardrobe too. The outfit is named Mimosa Dress and is priced at Rs Rs. 7,250.00. The ensemble is available on website The Ikat Story. So, go grab it and add this in your closet too.

Fires and emojis started flooding as soon as Tara posted pictures on gram. “Woah hot”, one fan wrote. The fans not only drooled over her outfit but also loved the vibe of it. “Outfit Vibe, Though”, another fan wrote.

What do you think of Tara’s outfit? Tell us in the comments below