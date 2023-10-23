Home

Tara Sutaria Makes True Fashion Statement in Timeless Red Banarasi Saree, Pics Will Give You Major Karwa Chauth Inspiration

Tara Sutaria's red banarsi saree and strapless blouse radiate a perfect blend of modern elegance. This ethereal ethnic number can be a fantastic choice for your Karwa Chauth celebration. Do you believe so?

Tara Sutaria‘s style bar has always been high ever since she made her debut in Bollywood. Well on glamorous occasions, we see her acing every damn attire with sophistication and charm. For the festive season, her fashion game reaches new levels of chic. On Sunday (October 22) the actress attended the iconic Lav Khush Ramilia at Red Fort on Sunday to share the first-look poster of her upcoming film Apurva. Several pictures and videos of Tara have surfaced on social media platforms.

For the occasion, she looked every bit gorgeous in a red banarasi saree. She complemented the ensemble with a strapless blouse featuring a plunging neckline. The star’s accessories were in point too with a golden neckpiece, jhumkas and intricate maangtika. Her neat middle-parted bun brought an extra dose of a traditional touch to her festive look. Tara’s rosy makeup included kohl-rimmed eyes, ample mascara, pink blush and matte lip colour that was in perfect sync with her ethnic choice of the day. Besides, making us fall in red, The Ek Villan 2 actress gave a major fashion ispo for Karwa Chauth. Her attire speaks a perfect go-to-wear for all the young married girls or new brides in the town.

As soon as she gave a glimpse of her jaw-dropping number on Instagram, fans swamped the comment box with hearts and fire emoticons. One user wrote to Tara, “You look absolutely stunning”, some called her “apsara” and “beautiful diva.” Tara Sutaria’s love for ethnic is all things fabulous and there is no two ways about it.

Your Thoughts on Tara Sutaria’s Saree?

