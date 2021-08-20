Tara Sutaria Radiates With Grace in Her Gorgeous Cherry Red Satin-Silk Saree Worth Rs 45,000

Actor Tara Sutaria is just two films old, but she has managed to make a mark both on-screen and off-screen. Tara’s choice of fashion often makes headlines. From chic dresses, co-ord sets to stunning gowns and heavily embroidered lehengas, Sutaria’s sartorial choices are worth bookmarking. Scroll through her Instagram and you will get an idea that she has a soft corner for Indian ensembles. For a recent photoshoot, Tara opted for a cherry red pre-draped satin-silk saree from the shelves of Indian fashion designer Punit Balana.Also Read - Anushka Sharma in Rs 11k Cardigan, Rs 1 Lakh Prada Bag Enjoy Vegan Lunch Date With Virat Kohli

Tara's pre-draped saree is perfect for intimate weddings. The cherry-red pre-draped satin-silk saree with a marodi and dabka work blouse, an organza silk pallu, and a cutwork belt. Tara looks like a dream in this saree. For the photoshoot, Tara left her highlighted tresses open in her signature mid-parted style. She accessorised her look with a pair of red stilettos, earrings, and a hand-crafted necklace which came with precious gemstones and a bracelet.

For the glam, Tara decided to go for nude lip tint, rosy blushed cheeks, smokey eye makeup, mascara-laden eyelashes, eyebrows on fleek. "The product of a fun afternoon with my favs In @punitbalanaofficial's #MandanaForIntimateWeddings @shaleenanathani @thehouseofpixels (sic)"

Check out Tara’s pictures here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by TARA💫 (@tarasutaria)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Punit Balana (@punitbalanaofficial)

What’s the price of Tara Sutaria’s cherry red saree?

If you are in love with Tara’s pre-draped saree, then you can add it to your wardrobe too. The saree is from the clothing label Punit Balana and is worth Rs 45,000.

Tara was styled by fashion stylist and consultant Shaleena Nathani and the photoshoot took place at Mumbai’s luxury hotel, The St. Regis Mumbai.

On the work front, Tara will be next seen in Heropanti 2, Ek Villain Returns and Tadap.

Did you like Tara’s pre-draped saree?