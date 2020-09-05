Student of the Year 2 fame actor, Tara Sutaria, recently took to Instagram to share a throwback picture of her from the Maldives. In her latest picture, Tara can be seen posing on the beach, pulling off a classic polka-dot brown bikini, she kept the look simple with minimal makeup and open hairdo. She accessorized the look with a simple choker neckpiece. The picture definitely gave us #majorvacaygoals. Also Read - 'Simple Joy Lies in Blue Denim'! Karisma Kapoor Struts in Her Statement T-shirt And Denim Look

Tara Sutaria posted the picture with the caption, “Afternoons 🌴🐚✨🌸🌊☀️”. Fans and celebrities alike complimented her beach look. Makeup artist Namrata Soni commented, “So Stunning.” Also Read - Health Tips From Milind Soman: Actor Bursts 3 Most Common Myths Related to Food

Well, vacation still looks like a distant dream, but we are bookmarking this look of Tara, are you?

Tara is amongst a few celebrities who keeps her followers engaged with her content. In the recent past, the actor posted a picture of herself playing dress-up. The actor wore a white button-down shirt, paired the look with black denim, and accessorized it with a gold chained necklace. She captioned the picture, “Playing dress-up with @avigowariker @mallika_bhat @manekaharisinghani’. The picture was hugely appreciated by fans.

View this post on Instagram Playing dress up with @avigowariker @mallika_bhat @manekaharisinghani A post shared by TARA💫 (@tarasutaria) on Aug 28, 2020 at 10:32am PDT

It is observed that Tara likes to keep her looks simple and complement it with a statement earring or neckpiece. In the few of her recent posts, she had paired a basic black T-shirt with a statement earrings, which sure grabs eyeballs.

View this post on Instagram Challenge accepted @mira.kapoor 🖤 A post shared by TARA💫 (@tarasutaria) on Jul 27, 2020 at 1:40am PDT



Don’t know what to wear for the next date or for your next outing with your girl gang? Readers, you can too take some style inspiration from Tara Sutaria. As she makes sure that her edgier-yet-classy sartorial choices are not difficult to put together.

The actor was last seen in Milap Zaveri’s Marjaavaan along with actors Riteish Deshmukh and Siddharth Malhotra. Tara Sutaria also collaborated with Sidharth Malhotra for the song Masakali 2.0. Sidharth Malhotra and Tara Sutaria were seen romancing each other in the music video, while the remake of the song didn’t receive many applauds but the chemistry of the actors sure did.