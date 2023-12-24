Tara Sutaria Serves Low-Key Glam Makeup Hacks For Your Go-to Christmas Party-WATCH

Home

Tara Sutaria Serves Low-Key Glam Makeup Hacks For Your Go-to Christmas Party

In the latest video, Tara Sutaria shared a makeup tutorial as she gets ready for her 'Favourite time of the year.'

Tara Sutaria is an absolute fashionista. Her style diaries are often considered a bookmark for anyone seeking fashion inspiration. Meanwhile, when it comes to her makeup, the actress doesn’t hold back in sharing tips with her fans. Recently, in a video, Tara shared a makeup tutorial as she gets ready for her ‘favourite time of the year.’ Keeping the Christmas spirit in mind, she shared her on-fleek makeup hacks. Keep scrolling to check out her latest Instagram video!

In the tutorial, Tara started by applying moisturiser to her face. After blending the cream, she moved on to applying a concealer to the under-eye area. She lightly dabbled powder blush onto her cheeks and nose, creating a rosy radiant effect for her overall look. Then, she opted for a golden shimmery eyeshadow that added a captivating touch to her eye makeup. Tara finished the look with a glossy, red-tinted shade.

GET CHRISTMAS-READY WITH TARA SUTARIA’S EASY-TO-DO MAKEUP TUTORIAL!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by TARA💫 (@tarasutaria)

Tara exhibited a soft-glam makeup look for the Christmas season. This effortless makeup can be a perfect try-on for your Christmas or New Year party. If you want to slay the minimal makeup trend, then Tara’s Instagram tutorial would be perfect for you. She is a trailblazer in the fashion department and also a queen in serving the best makeup goals.

