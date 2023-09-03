Home

Lifestyle

Tara Sutaria Slays The Airport Style in Beige Satin Jumpsuit, Here’s How To Recreate The Same Look

Tara Sutaria Slays The Airport Style in Beige Satin Jumpsuit, Here’s How To Recreate The Same Look

Want to create an airport look which is equal parts of comfortable and chic? Take cues from Tara Sutaria to get a stunning airport look.

Tara Sutaria, who is not just an actress but also a video jockey, singer and dancer has always managed to make an unforgettable impression in every profession and if we talk about her fashion choices they are no different. Tara’s style is elegant, effortless, and something that can be easily recreated. Recently, the Ek Villian 2 actress made heads turn in an elegant satin beige jumpsuit. We were fashionably inspired and couldn’t wait but recreate something similar.

Trending Now

Here’s how to recreate Tara’s Airport Look:



Buy Here

You may like to read

Tara went with a chic and effortless beige satin jumpsuit. The satin fabric ensured to add the right touch of elegance to her look, while the silhouette of the jumpsuit also added the right touch of comfort and style. The beige jumpsuit featured thin straps, wide leg silhouettes, and top-notch quality of the fabric which is quite vivid in the photos itself. To recreate the same look, we picked a similar jumpsuit from Myntra from the brand Boohoo.

All about Tara’s accessories:



Buy Now



To complete her look and tie the whole look together, Tara went with glares. The yellow-tinted shades paired with a beige satin jumpsuit added a pop of colour and a touch of retro to her ensemble. The yellow-tinted shades perfectly complimented the neutral tones of the outfit and were able to bring about a nice colour scheme.

When it comes to accessorizing, Tara knows that it’s all about the details. She completed her look with a Bulgari watch. The watch added a touch of luxury and sophistication to her overall ensemble. To wear something similar like Tara for accessories, you can of course get something on the same lines from Myntra.

For her footwear, she went with black flats that had equal parts of comfort and style.

Buy Now

All about Tara’s Hair and Makeup:

For her makeup, Tara went with a no makeup, make-up look. A thin layer of base and tint of colour on her lips and cheeks. For her hair, she let it open in an effortlessly straight hairstyle.

Do let us know if you recreated the same look.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Entertainment News on India.com.

RECOMMENDED STORIES