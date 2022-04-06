Actor Tara Sutaria is currently holidaying in the Maldives with her boyfriend Aadar Jain. The actor has been blessing our social media feeds with her gorgeous pictures from the scenic location giving us major wanderlust. The Student of the Year actor has been enjoying her time at J.W. Marriot in the Maldives. The actor yet again gave us a glimpse of her current stay in the island nation. She looks stunning beyond words in her latest post. Dressed in an animal print swimsuit, Tara can be seen soaking in the sunshine.Also Read - Kiara Advani is a Walking Summer Garden in Her Figure-Hugging Green Co-ord Set Worth Rs 3K - See Pics

The actor looks ravishing in the animal print swimsuit and see-through coverup. Tara can be seen posing barefoot in the middle of greenery on the white sand. The 26-year-old actor is breaking the internet with her smashing picture in an animal print monokini. She is posing elegantly with one hand on her waist and the other on her face. She captioned her post, "Island baby."

Check out her picture:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by TARA💫 (@tarasutaria)



As soon as Tara posted the picture, love and comments started pouring in. Her boyfriend Aadhar Jain wasted no time in showering praises. He wrote, "alright, alright, alright" with a fire emoji.

Tara’s swimsuit and cover-up are from the shelves of luxury label Studio Verandah. Her animal print swimsuit featured a plunging neckline, halter straps, backless detail, and high-leg cut-outs. She teamed her monokini with a hand-knotted jacket.

On the work front, Tara will be seen in Heropanti 2 alongside Tiger Shroff. The movie is set to release on April 29. She has Ek Villain Returns in her kitty.

What are your thoughts on her look? Yay or Nay?