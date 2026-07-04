Taylor Swift-Travis Kelce’s wedding: Guests receive diamond-encrusted gift boxes engraved with… – See pics

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's wedding celebrations have once again grabbed headlines, this time for the lavish gifts handed to guests. According to the reports, attendees received elegant black velvet boxes containing diamond-encrusted keepsakes.

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Guests at Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's wedding received diamond encrusted gift boxes (PC: Instagram)

Taylor Swift-Travis Kelce’s wedding: Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce officially tied the knot on July 3, 2026, at Madison Square Garden, New York City. After the wedding ceremony, the giant digital screens outside Madison Square Garden lit up with text “JUST&T MARRIED!” to officially celebrate the couple. Actor and comedian Adam Sandler officiated their wedding ceremony. Their wedding has been one of the most talked about celebrity events of the year. From the glamorous guest list to the grand venue, the celebrations have reflected the couple’s larger-than-life romance.

Now, another detail from the wedding festivities has caught everyone’s attention. Guests attending the celebrations were reportedly seen leaving with elegant black velvet gift boxes, sparking curiosity across social media. While the boxes themselves became a talking point. Here’s a look at the luxurious wedding gift the guest received and the latest updates from the celebrations.

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce’s wedding gift box

According to Page Six exclusive report, guests at Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce’s wedding received sophisticated black velvet boxes engraved with the couple’s initials “TT”. The mystery surrounding the boxes quickly spread online after several attendees were photographed carrying them as they left the rehearsal dinner.

The boxes reportedly contained diamond-encrusted champagne flutes designed as keepsakes from the wedding celebrations. The luxury gifts were said to include personalised details, including cards and fabric featuring imagery inspired by the couple’s engagement.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kelly ⸆⸉ (@kellysversion13)

About Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce’s wedding

Global pop sensation Taylor Swift and NFL star Travis Kelce have officially tied the knot in a lavish ceremony at Madison Square Garden in New York City on July 3, 2026. The star-studded wedding was officiated by actor Adam Sandler and attended by hundreds of celebrities, athletes, and close friends and family. In the wedding ceremony, Swift’s brother Austin served as her Man of Honor, while Kelce’s brother Jason was his Best Man.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Madison Square Garden (@thegarden)

What made Taylor Swift-Travis Kelce’s wedding celebrations so special?

The lavish gift boxes were only one part of Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce’s wedding. Reports suggest the rehearsal dinner brought together close friends, family members, and several well-known celebrities ahead of the main ceremony.

The celebrations reportedly featured a garden-inspired theme, with elegant floral arrangements, luxury décor and carefully planned personalised touches throughout the venue. The couple’s attention to detail extended beyond the décor, ensuring guests left with memorable souvenirs that reflected the significance of the occasion.