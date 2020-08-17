Needless to say, parenting is tough especially on days when your little one is fussy and feeling irritated. To keep your child happy and smiling, you try every possible tip or trick in the book. Patience becomes a significant trait of your personality when you have a kid at your home. But, most of you lose it sometimes or the other. That’s normal. But, doing certain things (that may negatively impact your child’s psychology) to make your kid agree to what you want is not right. Also Read - Parenting During Pandemic: Tips to Remain Calm While Handling Your Child

Here, we are talking about threatening your child indirectly. These days, a video is getting viral on social media where you can see a man beating his nephew's soft toy as the child refuses to eat. This created a sense of fear in that child and soon enough, he started to eat his meal. This kind of parenting is called teddy torture technique. It is all about training your child by engraving fear in him/her.

Below, look at the viral video for yourself:

When kids don’t wanna eat… this is what you gotta do 🥴😂💀 #imdead pic.twitter.com/DZJri3gCBn — wild cherry 🍒 (@rudyhernandez_) June 20, 2019

This viral parenting technique is garnering too much attention on the social media and parents who are seeing it are feeling horrified. Well, this was expected. This disturbing method of parenting can have serious long-term repercussions. After watching this video, some people couldn’t resist themselves and tweeted back. Here are some of the reactions that caught our eyes.

That poor, poor child. SOMEONE in that family knows this is emotional abuse. SOMEONE in that family knows this is wrong. I wish that person would speak up — Pinche Macha (@PincheMacha) June 23, 2019

That’s awful parenting. You’re scaring the child. — giovanna iozzi (@gioiozzi) June 23, 2019