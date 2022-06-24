Skincare Tips: We are all born with good skin. But, as we grow older, the skin is influenced by many factors, like our diets, habits, lifestyle and physical changes. Teenage is a time when there is much hormonal activity. This also affects the oil glands, leading to oily skin, blackheads, spots, pimples and acne. So, understand your skin and give it the kind of care that it needs.Also Read - Avoid These 7 Most Common Skincare Mistakes That Are Ruining Your Skin

Good health and physical fitness are important for healthy skin. Daily exercise adds a glow by improving blood circulation to the surface. The diet plays an important role too, by keeping the system flushed. Include fruits, raw salads, sprouts and curd in your daily diet. Drink plenty of water. Add the juice of a lemon to a glass of warm water and have it first thing in the morning.

"Cleansing" is the keyword for adolescent skin. The pores must be kept free of hardened oil and the oiliness of the skin must also be reduced. Use a face wash or cleanser that is specially formulated for oily skins. Then wipe with an astringent lotion, using cotton wool. A salon "clean-up" treatment includes the removal of stubborn blackheads, which prevents acne. Take treatments in good time.

When the skin looks dull, mix lemon juice and egg white and apply it to the face. Wash off with water after 20 minutes. Then give the skin a compress with the cold rose water-soaked cotton wool pads.

Use a facial scrub twice a week, to cleanse pores and brighten the skin. It also helps to discourage and dislodge blackheads. Avoid scrubs on pimples, acne or rash. Mix rice powder with one teaspoon each rose water and curd. Apply the mixture to the face and rub gently with small circular movements, washing off with plenty of water.

Mix Multani Mitti with rose water into a paste and apply on the face, avoiding the lips and area around the eyes. Wash it off when it is dry. Fruit packs are also great for adding radiance to the skin. Mix grated apples with ripe papaya pulp and mashed banana. Apply it to the face and leave it on for half an hour. Wash off with plain water. It not only adds a glow but also removes tan and softens the skin. Skin care may seem like a boring routine. But, your skin is your responsibility, so learn to take care of it.