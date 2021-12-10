Former Deputy Chief Minister of Bihar and Rashtriya Janta Dal (RJD) leader Tejashwi Yadav on Thursday married his longtime girlfriend Rachel Iris in an intimate ceremony at a farmhouse in New Delhi. According to an India Today report, Rachel who is a Christian, will now be known as Rajeshwari Yadav.Also Read - Katrina Kaif's First Pics as Bride: Red Sabyasachi Lehenga, Kalire, Chooda And That Big Smile!

Rachel for her wedding wore a bridal red lehenga which featured heavy embroidery and zari work all over. Her sheer dupatta had a golden border with zari work. She accessorised her look with a mattha patti, a giant nath, a heavy necklace and a chooda. Rachel looks stunning as a new bride. Tejashwi complemented the bride by wearing a golden sherwani with mirror work. Also Read - Tejashwi Yadav Ties The Knot With Old Friend in Delhi, First Pictures From Wedding Are Here!

The ceremony was held in the presence of his parents Lalu Prasad Yadav and Rabri Devi and other close relatives. Rajshree and Tejashwi used to study together in Delhi Public School in RK Puram, Delhi and have been friends for 6-7 years now. Rachel, has reportedly worked as an air hostess while her father was a school principal in Chandigarh. Now, the first pictures from the wedding ceremony have come out. Also Read - Meet Rajshri, The Haryana Woman Who's Getting Married to Lalu's Son Tejashwi Yadav | See Pic

Check out the pictures from the wedding:

Tejashwi is the youngest son of Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) chief Lalu Prasad. Pictures of RJD supremo Lalu Yadav, his eldest son Tej Pratap Yadav and SP chief Akhilesh Yadav have also surfaced from the wedding ceremony. It is being said that initially Lalu Yadav was not at all happy with Tejashwi’s choice as Rachel is Christian by religion.

However, he agreed later. This is the first interracial family to happen in Lalu Yadav’s family.

According to sources close to the family, all functions were kept low key at the instance of Tejashwi, who is wary of a large gathering at a time a fresh spurt in COVID-19 cases is being feared. Both the families tried to keep it a closed family affair, away from the media glare. When the situation regarding Covid-19 normalises, a banquet will be organized, in which a large number of people will be invited.