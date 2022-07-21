Tejasswi Prakash Fashion Look: Television’s popular actress Tejasswi Prakash never misses a chance to grab headlines with her sizzling photos. The diva often sets fashion goals with her choice of clothes. Recently, Tejasswi was spotted in a short hair look and for the outing, the Naagin 6 actress wore a white strappy crop top with a blue mini skirt. One can say Tejasswi has again treated her fans with her stunning looks.Also Read - Baarish Aayi Hai: TejRan Fans Celebrate as Karan Kundrra-Tejasswi Prakash’s Song Garners 26 Million Views on YouTube

While Tejasswi is most of the time spotted in designer clothes, that hasn’t stopped her from rocking more affordable pieces. Her blue mini skirt is worth Rs. 600 only and we all are in awe of her. The Malaga blue heaven-colored mini skirt is from LoveGen. In vibrant blue denim fabric, this five-buttoned skirt is finished with two statement front pockets.

On the work front, Tejasswi Prakash is currently working with Naagin 6 and on the personal front, Tejasswi is dating Bigg Boss 15 co-contestant Karan Kundrra and they are often spotted hanging out together. They were last seen together in the music video Baarish Aayi Hai.