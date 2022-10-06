Terminal Cancer is one that cannot be treated or cured. This stage of cancer is also called “end-stage cancer” occasionally. Any cancer can progress to the final stage. Advanced cancer is distinct from terminal cancer. Advanced cancer cannot be cured, much like fatal cancer. However, it does respond to therapy, which may halt its development. Treatments are ineffective for terminal cancer. As a result, providing the best level of comfort for someone with terminal cancer is the main goal of treatment.

Watch out for these signs of Terminal Cancer

It’s important to understand that terminal cancer symptom can sometimes show in the early stages of the disease. The degree of the symptoms experienced is also influenced by the patient’s age.

Watch out for signs like pain, sleep disruption, sadness, and anxiety, especially in patients over 65 years of age. Additionally, female patients give out more signs like vomiting, anorexia, oedema (swelling), sadness, and anxiety measures as compared to male patients.

Is advanced cancer always terminal?

Advanced cancer can be terminal, yet that is not always the case. Advanced cancer often denotes a significant amount of the disease or its dissemination (is a later stage). Having terminal cancer often signifies that the disease is incurable and will probably result in death.

While some terminal tumours are incurable, certain advanced cancers can be treated to slow or stop their growth or spread. Even if your cancer is terminal, you may still be eligible for palliative care or treatments that may concentrate on symptom management.

The terms “terminal” and “advanced” may have distinct meanings or usages among healthcare practitioners. It is advisable to ask your healthcare provider to define any terms they are using if you are unsure about their meaning.

Life Expectancy

The average person’s life expectancy is decreased by terminal cancer. However, a person’s actual life expectancy varies on a number of factors, such as the type of cancer they have, how they are currently feeling, and whether they have any additional medical concerns. When estimating a patient’s life expectancy, doctors frequently use clinical knowledge and intuition.

Terminal cancer cannot be cured. This implies that there is no cure for cancer. To assist someone feels as comfortable as possible, there are several therapies available. This frequently entails reducing the negative effects of both cancer and any drugs being taken. To increase life expectancy, some doctors may still use chemotherapy or radiation, although this is not always an option.

Conclusion

Knowing what to expect as one’s life draws to a close might be challenging. Depending on where the cancer patient is receiving care, caregiver duties may change. For instance, giving care at home rather than at a hospital or hospice facility could entail more work for the careers. No matter what, the medical staff will provide the patient with the finest treatment possible until death. Additionally, they will take all reasonable measures to keep the deceased patient as comfortable as possible.

(With inputs from Dr Tirathram Kaushik, Consultant Onco Surgeon, Wockhardt Hospitals, Mira Road)