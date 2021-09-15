The much-awaited literary event is back. These short-listed six nominated titles, also known as the Booker Dozen are chosen from 158 novels that are published in the UK or Ireland between October 11, 2020, and September 20, 2021. This is the Booker Prize for Fiction where writers of any nationality are welcomed, novels written in English and published in the UK or Ireland.Also Read - 29-Year-Old Marieke Lucas Rijneveld Becomes Youngest Author to Win International Booker Prize

This year's jury consists of Maya Jasanoff, the historian, writer and editor at Horatia Harrod; actor Natascha McElhone, novelist and professor at Chigozie Obioma; and former Archbishop and writer Rowan Williams.

Abiding the decision of 2014 Booker's to include US authors as well, this year, the list had British authors along with American writers and writers from Canada and South Africa as well. The winner will win euro 50,000 approximately Rs.43,52,400.

Here’s the List of 6 Nominated Booker Prize Authors:

A Passage North by Anuk Arudpragasam

Sri Lankan Tamil writer is known for his political novels. His new work is around the stupor of a nation. In the book, the story was around Krishna who embarks on the journey from Colombo to a war-torn Northern Province for the funeral of his grandmother. The grandmother was a woman who was not able to psychologically overcome the loss of her sons in the country which went through a deadly civil war. This book is based on the fictional generational trauma of war.

The Promise by Damon Galgut

Damon Galgut’s previous work In a Strange Room was shortlisted. This South African writer is known for his most political works till date. His new book, The Promise, is a story about a white biased South African who refrained to keep up the promise. She promised to make her black servant a legal owner of the house where she currently lived in. This story begins in the 1980s and ends in 2018 which shows the legacy of apartheid.

No One Is Talking About This by Patricia Lockwood

Patricia Lockwood’s novel is the debut of the year. She aptly captures the internet chaos. This book is a part of Twitter-novel and autofiction. This book revolves around a famous social media celebrity who is very active on social media but is unable to cope with offline struggles and real-life issues. This novel stands out for its ironic, raunchy humour and the apparent validation of social media.

The Fortunate Men by Nadifa Mohamed

The protagonist Mahmood Mattan was a young Somali seaman who was living in Cardiff, a father of three kids and a minor thief. He was wrongfully convicted for brutal killing in Cardiff’s Tiger Bay in 1952. He was subjected to racial profiling and executed for a murder he did not commit. Nadifa Mohamed is a British-Somali author who retold the real-life story of Mahmood Mattan and sheds light on the history of racism and bigotry.

Bewilderment by Richard Powers

Richard Powers is the Pulitzer prize-winning US writer. The story revolves around Astrobiologist Theo Byrne, 45, who was looking for life in outer space. His son Robin was determined to protect the endangered animals on the Earth. Both the father and son duo is coping with Robin’s mother’s death who died in the accident. Robin’s behaviour grows problematic and Theo agrees to put his son on experimental neurological therapy. Along with it, there was a social and political conflict happening in the world. This book brings out the crisis a person goes through inside one’s mind as well as the outside world.

Great Circle by Maggie Shipstead

This feminist epic spans a century. In the ’90s, the protagonist, Marian was a daredevil female aviator. She goes on her dream trip from North to South Poles. During her last leg of the journey, both the navigator and Marian disappears. After a century later, a film is made on Marian and Hadley Baxter, a disillusioned actress, agrees on the role of the film and centres the disappearance of the former in Antarctica. The book brings out the true essence of the different worlds where women live in. Both the women were determined to carve their own niche in society.