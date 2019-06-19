The monsoon is underway which means that it is the perfect time to gear yourself up for the spate of illnesses this season is known to bring with it. Nature has provided some of the best solutions to the seasonal cough, cold and flu and many other conditions that this season is known for. So, instead of falling prey to these, equip yourself with nature’s best defences against germs and infections by drinking these solid drinks full of effective herbs and spices. These are not just relaxing, they will also keep you healthy and strong. Make sure these are hot so you get all the benefits of the ingredients.

Turmeric Cinnamon Milk

With the monsoon around the corner to bring respite from the ordeal of long sweltering summers, we should start to change our nutrition too. Unfortunately with the change of weather comes the risk of catching infections too. Here is the perfect, potent concoction to keep the common flu at bay during the rains.

Ingredients

1 cup low-fat milk- use plain almond milk

Pinch of fresh ground black pepper

2 small cinnamon sticks

¼ tsp cinnamon powder

¼ tsp turmeric powder

¼ tsp ginger powder

Method:

In a small saucepan, heat the milk on low heat till warm.

Whisk the turmeric, cinnamon and ginger powder into the warm milk until blended well.

Top off with the freshly ground pepper and cinnamon sticks and serve warm.

By Radhika Karle, celebrity Pilates instructor and nutritionist

Masala chai

Ingredients

1 cup water

½ tsp tea powder

Pinch of cardamom powder

sugar as needed

1-2 tbsp milk

¾ tsp crushed ginger

½ inch cinnamon stick

½ tsp saunf powder

Method

Bring the water to a boil. Once it starts boiling, add some sugar. Once the sugar has completely dissolved, add tea powder, crushed ginger, cardamom and saunf powder and cinnamon stick.

Bring this tea to a boil and then add milk.

Your hot masala chai is ready to be served.