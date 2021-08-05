Desi girl aka Priyanka Chopra Jonas is a master of all trades. From being an actor to a philanthropist to now being a businesswoman, PeeCee for sure knows how to make every opportunity beneficial. Her new restaurant, Sona in New York City, serves Indian dishes under one whole beautiful and elegant building. India has a very varied food platter and Sona is there to offer them to people living in a different country. From kulcha to dosa to paani puri, you name it and thou shalt have it.Also Read - Woah! This 2-Feet-Long Chicken Egg Roll is Definitely the Biggest Roll You've Ever Had | WATCH Viral Video

One of the dishes that took everyone by surprise was Vada pav, yes, the staple street food of Mumbai has led its way to the hearts of thousands in NYC. Vada Pav without hari mirchi (green chilli) is not completed and Mumbaikars would have never forgiven her for this error. The first one to compliment this dish is none other than Lola James Kelly. She is a very famous filmmaker and an eminent theatre artist.

Lola had also ordered corn bhel, chaat and many more. She later took to Instagram to shower her appreciation. She said," No surprise @sonanewyork is exceptional. @priyankachopra does not miss!"

Here’s a look at the delicious food spread:

Not just Lola, several other celebrities, journalists, icons have also visited the place. To join the team of famous people, Mindy Kaling had also paid her visit. She posted a picture with the menu card and said, “Had the most amazing meal at Priyanka Chopra’s restaurant Sona New York.” She also recommended trying out the cashew chicken meatballs, the Goan fish curry and the gruyere dosa! Perfection.”

Have look at Mindy Kaling’s selfie:

The décor of the restaurant is breathtaking. It has a splendid and elegance personifying décor. The restaurant was launched on March 26, 2021, and ever since, the restaurant has been gaining appreciation. It has to be on everyone’s go-to-place for the beautiful décor and lip licking Indian dishes.

Currently, PC is in London shooting for her next Amazon Prime series ‘Citadel’. Not only this, she will also be seen in Mindy Kaling’s new Indian Wedding Comedy.