The human brain, just like any other organ, can also fall sick and have a problem too which could lead to mental illness, say experts.

However, we at times, don't accept it, but it is a fact that any challenge related to the brain relates to mental illness and can lead to schizophrenia, bi-polar, acute anxiety and chronic depression, which are major mental illnesses and need psychiatrist's help and medicines, said Nivedita Singh, a psychologist, an author and the founder of Co-Create Change, while addressing a webinar 'Is your mind happy'.

The webinar was held on Sunday to discuss measures on spreading awareness of mental wellness amongst millennials.

It was also addressed by Raj Raghunathan, professor of business at the University of Texas at Austin who shared tips and tricks to resolve challenges related to mental illness.

The session aimed to help those who doubted their own capacity, faced difficulty in coping with stress and were facing sudden emotional outbursts as well as those feeling lonely and depressed, said Raghunathan.

Speaking on the occasion, Nivedita said, “People these days are confused about mental health and mental illness. They don’t want to believe that the brain like other organs can also have a problem too.”

“Mental health is directly related to certain strengths in your life which can be built. For example, positive mental health needs to be built and nourished along with well being, happiness, life satisfaction, and other such factors,” she added

