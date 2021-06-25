New Delhi: As the coronavirus disease touches its milestone of rapidly sweeping across the world for the past one and a half years, it continues to unleash a considerable degree of fear and agitation. Not only is it creating new barriers for people who were previously suffering from illnesses or disorders, but it is raising a common idea that revolves around a negative downfall of individuals’ mental health state. Also Read - Kids, Teenagers More Vulnerable to Delta Variant, Experts Suggest Vaccinating Them at the Earliest

More so teenagers than adults, the most significant factor as to why there is an obvious deterioration in their merriment is because they are learning virtually. Online classes demand a greater amount of motivation and self-discipline. This involves setting your own goals, being independent by tracking progress and meeting deadlines. This contrasts with a physical classroom setting as the environment allows a teacher/instructor to hold a student accountable for their learning and academic inclination.

As humans, we are not meant to adapt to sedentary behavior and socially distancing ourselves. This hampers the quality of life of individuals who simply depend on the bare minimum, or the common lifestyle become the pandemic to get through such unprecedented times.

To take care of themselves, teenagers can talk about their feelings with a trusted adult. This can help them deal with times when they feel extremely troubled. They can stay active by doing virtual at-home workouts which will release chemical (i.e. endorphins) that will boost their sense of well-being and suppress hormones that cause stress or anxiety. Another solution is to eat healthy and drink sensibly to increase the production of serotonin, which plays a role in regulating one’s mood. While it is crucial for a teenager to work hard, it is just as important for them to take a break to relax, detoxify themselves from technology, and do something they’re good at. Lastly, teenagers shouldn’t be afraid to ask for help.

Always remember, this too shall pass!

(Author Khushi Kothari is a student of American School of Bombay. She is doing her internship with India.Com, part of Zee Digital)