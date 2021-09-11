Dan Sur is back to headlines but this time with golden hair. Rapper Dan Sur shows off his implanted golden locks on his various social media accounts and fans have gone brusque!Also Read - Viral Video: Woman's Wig Falls Off As She Jumps Into Swimming Pool, Video Will Make You Laugh | Watch

The 23-years-old artist took to TikTok to flaunt his golden hair. He replaced his natural hair with actual gold hair and is becoming an internet sensation. Also Read - Meet 17-Year-Old Saquib Aijaz, Budding Rapper From J&K's Shopian

The rapper is from Mexico. Before going into a hair transplant, he had black long locks long and was always known for his bewitching hairstyles and fashion. Also Read - Holi-Proof Your Skin, Hair And Nails With These Essential Tips

According to Daily Mail, the rapper said, “The truth is that I wanted to do something different because I see that everyone dyes their hair. I hope not everyone copies me now.”

In the video, the rapper explained the process and how he had spared no money to fulfil this extravaganza. He said, “I have it as a hook that is implanted in my head and that hook has hooks and they are all hooked in my skull, under my skin.”

According to him, he is the first and the only musical artist to have undergone this surgery and have real golden hair. He said, “This is my hair. Golden hair. The first rapper to have gold hair implanted in human history.”

What do you think of this hairstyle?