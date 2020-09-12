Actor Priyanka Chopra Jonas on Saturday shared a glimpse of her new haircut. In her latest Instagram picture, Priyanka flaunts chopped hair. She has experimented with bangs this time. Also Read - Best Weight Loss Tea: Cinnamon Tea Will Help You Reduce Those Extra Kilos You Got in Quarantine

"New hair, don't care," she captioned the post.

Priyanka's new look has got a thumbs up from colleagues and fans. Among the impressed industry, colleagues were actor Patralekhaa. She posted a heart-eye emoji.

Reacting to the image, a user commented: “You look cute Priyanka.” Another user wrote: “Bangs suiting you completely.”

View this post on Instagram New hair, don’t care. A post shared by Priyanka Chopra Jonas (@priyankachopra) on Sep 11, 2020 at 5:29pm PDT

Priyanka recently announced she has finished writing her memoir, “Unfinished”, and is all set to release the book. Currently living in the US with husband, pop star Nick Jonas, she is all set to make her digital debut with “The White Tiger”, co-starring RajKummar Rao.

Priyanka is not the only one who has chopped their hair during the lockdown. Actors including Kriti Sanon, Alia Bhatt, Pooja Hegde also decided to chop the hair and flaunt it on social media.

Actor Alia Bhatt flaunted her haircut by posting a picture of herself post workout. She wrote, “Yes I cut my hair AT Home- thanks to my multitalented loved one who rose to the occasion when I was in need of a chop chop.”

Actor Kriti Sanon too decided to chop her locks with the help of little sister Nupur Sanon. ”Baal baal bach gaye…Watch it till the end to see for yourself! Have never ever gone this short! And I Love It!!! Thank you @nupursanon for such a refreshing cut. P.S. You did scare me with your goofy wicked smile and the fact that u were constantly moving your booty on the punjabi tracks while you had my precious tresses in your hand!#LockdownWithTheSanonSisters #TheSanonSisters,” she captioned.

Radhika Apte and Pooja Hegde were also seen flaunting their new hair and totally pulling it off.