There's Nothing Called a Bikini Body: Adline Castelino, Miss Universe 2020 Runner-up | Exclusive

India's Adline Castelino made the country proud by participating in the Miss Universe 2020 pageant this year and finishing as the third runner-up. When we talked to her in a Zoom interview a few days back, she was still dealing with the jet lag and totally cherishing her journey at Miss Universe that gave her immense strength, confidence, an opportunity to know so many talented women from across the world, and above all, a chance to represent her country internationally.

During the pageant, Adline was asked a question about whether the government should shut the borders or let the economy work freely inorder to deal with COVID. The 23-year-old beauty queen said that the government should hold the hands of its citizens and take decisions that are in favour of the country as a whole. She was appreciated for her answer. In an interview with india.com, Adline said there's nothing about that answer that she would like to change. She also addresses the criticism that beauty pageants receive from a section of the people who think that such contests objectify women. Adline also has something to say to those who think that pageants lack diversity and do not represent women of all shapes and sizes. Excerpts:

Are you over with the Miss Universe hangover?

I am not over with the Miss Universe hangover. It's been such a precious experience right now. I have just come back and there's so much love and appreciation from people – I can't wait for more.

Was it overwhelming for you at some point?

It’s been different because of lockdown and COVID. The situation was worst at the time when I was leaving the country. That gave me a lot of passion to do this for the country – just being there and representing the strength of the country. It can get a little overwhelming because you see people from so many countries there. During my preliminary (rounds), I was searching for an Indian flag. I felt like I was the bearer of the flag and it was important for me to walk with my head high.

What has been your biggest takeaway from the Miss Universe journey?

Just be bigger than your problems. Really not giving up and wearing that resilience is the biggest thing that I learnt. I was very young when I came to Bombay. I don’t take anything for granted anymore after being crowned. I feel every opportunity is very important.

What are those beauty stereotypes that irk you, especially in our country?

The biggest stereotype is people’s obsession with fair skin… wanting fairer skin tone in their partners. We are tired of talking about this. One part of India celebrates different skin colours while the other part looks down upon it. Another thing that irks me is how women are just judged for everything – for their appearance, their body types, and more on the basis of their looks than on the basis of what they bring to the table.

There’s this entire discourse around beauty pageants objectifying women. As someone who has been a part of probably one of the most popular pageants in the world and also as someone who has aspired to be at the top of her game there, how would you react to this criticism?

I don’t blame anyone because I don’t think they get to see the real process. They don’t see the entire journey. They only see the grand finale where girls come in their gowns and get eliminated one by one. Now with social media, there’s more awareness about what we really do, how we get in touch with women, try and uplift them. I can only spread awareness regarding the kind of work that we do. Women at international levels also are doing such amazing work. Someone is working for inclusivity, someone else works for the migrants. It’s through these pageants that I have seen women making such remarkable achievements all around the world.

How are going to use this recognition to bring about a change in the way beauty in India is perceived?

I have been a part of projects that talk about farmer’s issues and women’s health. I want to continue that and I want to lead by example because people have presumptions about the beauty queens and what happens after their journey.

A solid objection that the beauty pageants face is that there is zero representation for full-figured women – women who probably don’t fit in one size. What do you have to say to the beauty pageants having zero representation of full-figured women, women who have curves, who look more relatable, more common?

I would ask them to watch Miss Universe again and see the diversity in terms of height and colour, background and body shape also. I don’t know about other platforms but Miss Universe really welcomes women with different body sizes, body shapes and backgrounds.

Is there anything called a bikini body? Would you encourage young women to work towards achieving a bikini body?

There’s nothing called a bikini body. It’s a stereotype. It’s a man’s viewpoint of what a woman’s body should be. I would want women to try and have a healthier body where they feel mentally and physically happy no matter what shape or size that is. Make the right choices in terms of food and workout.

What is your go-to beauty routine?

Lots of sleep and a good amount of water.

Things you do for your skin before going to bed?

I am a very simple person, don’t use a lot on my skin. Use a good make-up remover, a great toner and apply some vitamin E