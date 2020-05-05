Feeling inhibited to get married? Not anymore. We have brought together pictures of some gorgeous looking brides whose stunning avatars can mesmerize you for sure. After looking at their outfits and jewelleries, you won’t be able to resist yourself from saying yes to marriage. Yes, you read it right. After all these are Sabyasachi brides. But before having a look at them, let’s know about different lehenga designs that you can opt for as per your choice. Also Read - Mouni Roy Looks Breathtakingly Gorgeous in Bridal Lehenga in Latest Magazine Photoshoot

The main attraction of a wedding is the bride, groom and their ensembles. And, there is an array of options for both of them. If we talk about the bridal outfits, you can go for dramatic lehenga to simple floral pick one, or the one with contrast dupatta.

On your D-day, you can either go for a ready made lehenga or can even personalise it with your favourite coloures and make it special. Colour blocking with floral, motifs, and other designs is also possible. For modern brides, a paneled lehenga can do the needful. A quirky and trendy look can make you appear ethereal.

Some brides like to go with a belt. Now a days, it has become fashion to wear something on the waist to keep your dupatta in place. It can also accentuate your waist. However, if you are big fan of twirls, you can opt for flared lehenga as it gives volume to the overall look. Before deciding your favourite lehenga, let’s have a look at these breathtakingly beautiful Sabyasachi brides.