Essential oils are plant extracts that can do wonders to your skin. They are a part of age-old beauty ritual and still relevant today. From treating acne to soothing dry skin, and reducing signs of wrinkles, essential oils can do it all for you. Full of pleasant fragrance, essential oils have health benefits too. If you wish to know about their beauty benefits and how safe they are to use, read further. Also Read - Happy Birthday Trisha Krishnan: Celebrities Pour Wishes For South Indian Beauty on Her Special day

Lavender Oil

Apart from inducing sleep and relaxation, lavender oil can balance the moisture level in your skin. Having anti-inflammatory properties, this oil can reduce redness. It balances sebum production and normalizes every skin type. Its topical application can reduce muscle tension and can prevent onset of acne too. The oil has strong antibacterial and antiseptic properties. Also Read - Reasons Why You Should Make Moong Dal Your Beauty Arsenal

Rosemary Oil

Rosemary essential oil is known to have anti-inflammatory, stimulating, and analgesic properties. These properties help in keeping skin conditions at bay. Also, if you have oily skin, you can apply this oil on your face as it regulates sebum production. Rosemary oil can be helpful in stimulating hair growth too. Also Read - Make Vitamin E Oil, Your Beauty Buddy And See The Difference

Chamomile Oil

Being rich in azulene, chamomile essential oil can increase skin moisture content and therefore it is considered good for dry skin. You can also use it to reduce inflammation. Applying this oil on face can help you get a scar free skin. Additionally, chamomile oil can help you get rid of dandruff and enrich your hair colour. If you have dry and frizzy hair, you must apply this oil a it can moisturize and soften them.