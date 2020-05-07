Ananya Panday may be a few films old but has managed to leave a mark with her style statements. ‘Pati Patni Aur Wo’ actor has won the hearts of netizens with her glamorous avatar and performance on screen. This Tinseltown girl doesn’t shy away from trying a new look and slaying it. She has the B-town genes and that’s what has made her a pro in raising the style and hotness quotient. Also Read - Ananya Panday Accepts Mistake of Making The Nepotism Comment, Says 'I Didn't Articulate What I Wanted to Say Better'

Ananya Panday has topped the trend setting game whenever she appeared for it. She has left everybody stunned with her sartorial choices and has set the Internet ablaze. Here are some photos that prove, Ananya Panday is bold, beautiful, and drool-worthy trend setter. Also Read - Sara Ali Khan Reveals She is Queen of Her own Dreams as She Shares Childhood Pictures, Ananya Pandey Loves The Caption

Donning a thigh high slit black gown with oversized sleeves, Ananya Panday made a glamorous appearance at the red carpet. The gorgeous dress has a dramatic pink bow that enhanced its entire look. The diva completed her look with a sleek ponytail and spiked heels.

View this post on Instagram frankly my dear, I don’t give a damn 💁🏻‍♀️ A post shared by Ananya 💛💫 (@ananyapanday) on Nov 23, 2019 at 5:16am PST

Taking glamour several notches up, Ananya Panday wore a white shirt with full sleeves. She paired it wit a ruched skirt and completed the sexy look with a pair of strappy heels and framed sunglasses. The sky blue fringed details in the shirt the skirt made the entire look classy and different.

Ananya Panday left everyone stunned with her princess look in a black tulle layered gown by the designer duo Gauri & Nainika. The dive styled her outfit with a top knot and a pair of tiny earrings. Her style statement striked the red carpet and he left everyone mesmerized.

Ananya Panday can be seen donning an oversized shirt that she teamed up with PVC skirt. She styled her look with a a pair of sleek heels and straight hair. This ultra-modern look can be opted for office.