Do you have worry lines on your forehead? It is one of the most common complaints of people. There can be an array of reasons behind this skin problem ranging from repetitive frowning, ageing, to sun exposure, genetics, and loss of skin elasticity. You may go for medical ways available to tighten your forehead skin and get rid of the wrinkles but what if we say that some lifestyle changes can help you bid adieu to the fine lines? Sounds interesting? Read further to know about them.

Reduce exposure to the sun

Exposing your skin to the sun rays for a longer period of time can lead to the onset of forehead wrinkles. So, you basically need to protect yourself from the sun. To do that, you can avoid going out during the day as much as you can. In case, heading out is important, you must apply a good sunscreen (the one with SPF 15 or higher) on your entire body including face. Reapply it every 3 hours if you are still outside. Doing this can also help you prevent dark spots and slow skin ageing.

Don’t take stress

We know that you don’t take stress willingly. But you can avoid it up to some level through certain exercises and yoga. Worrying can potentially lead to ugly forehead wrinkles. You can meditate or practice breathing exercises to get rid of the worry lines. Also, eat healthy food including fruits and green vegetables and sleep for at least 8 hours a day.

Stay hydrated

Wrinkles appear more prominent on dry skin. So, it is important to drink as much water as you can. Staying hydrated can help you diminish the forehead wrinkles. It is advised to drink at least 8 glasses of water every day. In case you work out or spend a considerable amount of time outside in the sun, you need to increase your intake of water and fruit juices for energy.