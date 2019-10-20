Does your involvement in your child’s life has become smothering for her? If yes, you are a helicopter parent. It is one who micromanages his child’s life. This behaviour makes the child feel suffocated. We know that you don’t want to be a helicopter parent but your overprotective nature makes you one. It is important for you to give space to your kid and allow her to make her own choices. Your job is to show directions and make her aware of the good and bad. The rest should be left upon her. Hovering over her won’t do any good and will only lead to a never expected outburst by your child. To avoid being a helicopter parent here are the signs you need to look for.

You believe preparing too much for something

Forcing your child to prepare again and again for a competition or a project, for example, may put pressure on her making her feel overburdened. This may lead to a loss of interest in that particular thing. Also, the fun of preparing for something will fade away. So, make sure your child enjoys preparing for anything. This will make her learn gradually and remember things for a long time.

You are over-protective towards your child

We understand that you want the best for your child and you don’t want her to get in the trap of anything bad. That’s fine. There is a way to show your protective nature. Don’t overdo it. A human brain develops by learning and discovering new things. You can’t serve everything on a platter to your child. Let her go out, understand things herself and make her own decisions.

You treat your child as an investment

Providing your child with the best of facilities is not a bad thing, but always expecting something positive is not at all good. A person is free to succeed and fail too. One learns from failures and so you must not treat your child as your investment and stop expecting something good. You should just focus on motivating your child to keep on trying, the rest should be left on her and her fate.