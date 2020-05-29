Everyone has lied at least once in their life. It is a human instinct. You either have lied to save yourself from falling into a bad situation or to trick somebody. That does not necessarily mean that you have harmed someone with your lies. It can be for various good or bad reasons. Some people are good at it and manages to leave an untruthful situation without getting caught while others suck at lying. There are certain zodiac signs that are known to be smart liars. This means that lying has become a part of their lives and they are good at cooking up stories and making people believe them. Let’s know about these sun signs. Also Read - Do You Prefer Being Single? Check if You Belong to This Group of Zodiac Signs

Gemini

People belonging to this zodiac sign are believed to have mastered the art of manipulation. Their dual personality helps them tweak the truth and present it in the best way possible. They do not lie outright on people’s face and know how to smartly find their ways out through lies. Their charming personality and great communication skill also play a major role in making people believe their fibs. Also Read - People With These Zodiac Signs Are Hard to Fall in Love With

Libra

Libras are peace lovers and they lie with good intentions only. Their kind heart and helping nature force them to sometimes ditch honesty in order to save somebody’s life or avoid upsetting someone. They sometimes lie to prevent confrontational situations too as this is something they are not good at. Also Read - Artist's Take on What Different Zodiac Signs Mean is Unlike Anything You Have Ever Seen

Scorpio

Scorpions are smart liars. To avoid getting caught, they mix up their little lies in between a completely true story and present it with confidence. This intense and intimidating sign can however catch other’s lies within seconds. They are extremely good at seeing through people’s facade.