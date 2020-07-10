Being single or in a relationship is entirely your own choice. No one can force you to fall for him and you can also not expect love from someone unless that person is genuinely interested in you. However, sometimes a person willingly tries to step up in a relationship and enjoy the affection that one gets from his/her partner, but fails to do that. There can be various reasons behind it from being in a toxic relationship in the past to having a stubborn nature, and being a difficult person to live with. If you are still single and wants to mingle but nothing seems to be working out, you should read about your zodiac sign. It will tell you the traits you exhibit and what’s keeping you miles away from falling in love and getting a partner. Read further to know that. Also Read - Lying in a Relationship Can be Toxic, Here is How to Confess Your Lie to Your Partner

Taurus

You have a set image in your head about your life partner. You cannot live with a person who even slightly deviates from that picture. Basically, you have a set type and a stubborn nature. You let go of a person who doesn't seem to be perfect to you as you look for perfection in everything. But this attitude won't lead you longer especially in romantic relationships. You should do away with certain restrictions to be able to find a partner and live happily.

Gemini

You are a confused personality when it comes to finding a life partner. You probably have dated many people and have gained too much experience. This has made you extra conscious about whom to go on a date with next. That is why, falling in love has become a tough task for you.

Cancer

You take too much time to get over your past. Lingering on to your past relationship and its memories seems to have become your habit. Your emotional nature has forced you to shut all the doors for potential lovers. You must work on your emotional part in order to be able to fall in love again and have a partner for life this time.