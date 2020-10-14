Needless to say, COVID-19 is deadly and it is highly infectious. Though we have recently seen lockdown 5 and people around us behaving as if the pandemic is over, the deadly virus is still very much here. Not wearing a mask, not maintaining proper hygiene, and not maintaining social distancing can expose you to the novel coronavirus infection. The infection rate increases even more if you are taking care of a COVID-19 positive patient. In this situation, not taking enough precautionary measures can make you bedridden due to the disease. Therefore, here we tell you a few things that you must keep in mind if you are a caregiver to a COVID-19 positive patient. Also Read - Here's How to Ensure Holistic Fitness of Mind, Body During COVID-19 Pandemic

Separate Yourself

Though maintaining physical distance can become a bit difficult in a closed space but you can at least try. Do not use the same bathroom which the patient is using. Also, avoid touching any surface touched by the patient. You must keep the infected person in a separate room and provide him/her with the essentials from outside after wearing a face mask and maintaining social distancing. Make sure the room of the patient is well-ventilated.

Personal Hygiene is Extremely Important

You must not take personal hygiene lightly even if you have separated the spaces and not coming in contact with the infected person. Keep your house clean and disinfected. Keep washing your hand whenever you touch any surface, especially if it is close to the patient. Also, wash your face and hands properly after giving the patient, medicines, food, or anything else.

Eat Healthy Foods And Stay Hydrated

You must take good care of yourself apart from the infected person. To do that, you should add vitamin C rich foods to your daily diet. Also, eat zinc and vitamin A containing food items. Do not forget to keep hydrating yourself. This will improve your immunity.