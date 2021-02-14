The examination period is ahead, and along with it the stress and nervousness are kicking in. During this time, most of us wish to do everything, except for studying (at least common consensus is the same). We cram, freak out, and procrastinate a lot. It’s important to manage your time properly during this period, time management plays a vital role. Thinking about what you don’t want to be doing before your exams, will give you a better perspective of what you need to be doing. Also Read - CBSE Board Exam 2021: Board Agrees to Private Candidates' Demand, Extends Date to Submit Classes 10, 12 Exam Form

We have listed a few things that you must avoid doing before your exams, read on. Also Read - CBSE Practical Exams 2021: Class 10, Class 12 Dates, Guidelines and SOPs Issued | Check Details Here

– Avoid using social media: It’s important to not use social media as the internet can be distracting. Stay away from social media before your exams, it takes most of your time and energy. Switch off your mobile data, wifi and you can just lock your phone inside your parent’s cupboard for better concentration. Also Read - CBSE Board Exam 2021: Download Last Year Class 10 Mathematics Paper | Check More Sample Papers

– Do not compare your preparation: We have different ways of studying and it’s important that you concentrate on your preparations and your study techniques rather than comparing them with your friends or classmates.

– Do not refer to that new book at the last minute: It’s a bad decision to refer to a new book just a few days before your exams. You will not be able to understand the entire book at the last moment.

– Stop procrastinating: It’s important to eliminate distractions and do not procrastinate and it can lead to regret, which can later turn into a pang of guilt. Set deadlines for yourself.

– Do not copy anyone’s strategy: It’s important to stick to the way you have been studying because you know best about your study pattern and what works for you. By thinking that you will study like your friend or classmate, that might backfire.

– Stop eating junk food: That may sound frivolous but eating unhealthy food can make you feel drowsy and lazy because of which you waste a lot of time.

– Do not take long breaks: It’s important that you manage your time properly. Time management is important when you are preparing for exams, stick to a timetable. Get enough sleep.

– Do not leave everything for the last minute: We all do that, but the best is we stop doing that now!

– Do not keep reading, try writing it down: If you think reading 5 times will help you learn and remember things, then you are mistaken. Practice writing as it will be stored in your memory for a longer duration.

– Don’t be late for your exam: Reach your exam center an hour early and just relax. Do not discuss anything exam-related with your friends and do not read anything last minute.