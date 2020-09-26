B-town diva Neha Dhupia has a peculiar sense of style and fashion. By looking at her Instagram feed, we can say that she prefers comfort over fashion. The 40-year-old actor has backed the anti-fit trend through her pictures. She manages to look stunning in almost everything. Whether it is a dazzling body-fitted gown, an ethnic attire, or oversized and flowy silhouettes, Neha Dhupia slays in all. Here, we will talk about 5 looks of Neha Dhupia in which she is flaunting oversized outfits like a pro. Also Read - Motherhood Teaches You Selflessness, Neha Dhupia Agrees



Neha Dhupia is donning an oversized asymmetrical tunic. She paired this relaxed fit Kurti with tapered straight pants. Both are of maroon colour. She is posing in a serious mood for the camera in front of a mirror.



In the picture, Neha Dhupia can be seen donning a simple one-shoulder dress with white and blue stripes. She has added some glamour to her look by opting for a silver choker necklace.

Neha Dhupia has won a purple printed kurta and has paired it with off white flared palazzo pants.



In this post, she is posing in an oversized sweater that she paired with a black skirt and a pair of edgy boots.

This is Neha Dhupia’s boho-chic look for work from home series.